Titletown Development LLC, the real estate development arm of the Green Bay Packers, today announced that the seven-story office tower on the west end of Titletown will be known as the U.S. Venture Center.
The announcement comes as Breakthrough, a division of U.S. Venture, Inc., finalizes plans to locate its new headquarters, the Breakthrough Collaboration Hub, on the building’s fourth and fifth floors beginning early in 2022.
“We’re excited to welcome U.S. Venture to Titletown as we officially name our office building the U.S. Venture Center,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “With its reputation as an innovative business and one of its divisions, Breakthrough, being headquartered at the building, partnering with U.S. Venture for the building is the perfect fit. The U.S. Venture Center and the companies occupying the space will be a great part of Titletown’s growth and further development as an ideal place to live, work and play.”
Breakthrough’s space will provide a flexible work environment for its team of more than 100. The location in Titletown is also designed to provide a unique, elevated experience for the company’s clients when they meet in Green Bay to further their transportation strategies.
The building includes a first-floor lobby level, five levels of office space and a top floor of meeting and event space for tenant use. It consists of approximately 150,000 square feet of Class A, premium office space for several hundred workers when fully utilized.
Along with additional businesses that are finalizing plans to open office spaces at U.S. Venture Center, the building is set to be 80 percent occupied by early 2022. Miron Construction Co. Inc., the firm that constructed the building, has also begun operating in nearly 23,000 square feet of space on the building’s third floor. Approximately 26,000 square feet of additional space is still available.
“Our decision to invest in naming rights was a natural progression of Breakthrough’s planned “Collaboration Hub” in the building, coupled with support of our U.S. Venture brand strategy,” said John Schmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Venture, Inc. “In addition to being adjacent to Lambeau Field, Titletown has become a recognized, world-class center of innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as a cosmopolitan destination for business and social activities that appeal to both adults and families. We believe that the energy that encompasses Titletown aligns beautifully with the team spirit of Breakthrough, as well as our U.S. Venture differentiating values, rich culture, and overarching brand strategy.”
Wisconsin-based Commercial Horizons is an investor in the development of the U.S. Venture Center and designed the building.
In addition to the U.S. Venture Center and the adjacent TitletownFlats, another approximately 100,000 square feet of future development is envisioned for Titletown. Concepts being considered include retail, health and wellness, food and beverage, and entertainment.