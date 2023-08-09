The 38th annual U.S. Venture Open raised more than $4.8 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. The nation’s largest one-day charity event brought in 1,200 attendees and 950 golfers who joined guest of honor, Charlize Theron.
The U.S. Venture Open has drawn hundreds of partners, golfers and volunteers on the second Wednesday of August for nearly four decades. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $60 million and granted $50 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership. Grants totaling $3.35 million impacted 206 organizations collaborating to end poverty in the Green Bay, Fox Valley and Oshkosh regions.
“Being able to host the U.S. Venture Open and continuing to make a difference in our community year after year is incredible,” says Greg Vandenberg, director of giving and community engagement at U.S. Venture. “We’re so grateful for the long-time support we receive from our partners and the dedication from our team members for our community.”
This year, dinner guests were joined by Charlize Theron, Academy Award-winning actor, United Nations Messenger of Peace and philanthropist. Theron established the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education and safety of youth in Southern Africa. The dinner reception was held at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown where Charlize was interviewed by Emmy-winning TV personality, chef, writer and social justice advocate Andrew Zimmern. Theron spoke about her family, acting accomplishments and her passion for philanthropy leading to her CTAOP Foundation and work.
In 2007, J. J. Keller Foundation announced its intention to match grants up to $800,000 annually, and the Basic Needs Giving Partnership was formed. They have since added $11.6 million to grant making. Inspired by J. J. Keller Foundation’s investment, Oshkosh Corporation is a lead partner through a $250,000 contribution as well as ThedaCare and Thrivent Foundation at $200,000.
For more information, visit the U.S. Venture Open website.