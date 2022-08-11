APPLETON—The 37th annual U.S. Venture Open surpassed its goal of $4.6 million by raising $4.8 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. The nation's largest one-day charity event brought in over 1,200 attendees and 900 golfers, in addition to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur joined by running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.
The U.S. Venture Open has drawn hundreds of partners, golfers and volunteers on the second Wednesday of August for nearly four decades. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $60 million and granted $49 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. Grants impacted 235 organizations in the Green Bay, Fox Valley and Oshkosh regions.
“It has been incredible to host another successful event and see everyone together again. Being able to see our community members come together for the greater good of Northeast Wisconsin will never get old,” says Greg Vandenberg, director of giving and community engagement at U.S. Venture. “We’re so grateful for the support we receive – we couldn’t do it without our amazing volunteers, partners and team members. And for that, I am so thankful.”
Matt LaFleur, AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones joined attendees at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown for an evening dinner reception and auction. Post dinner they talked all things Packers with John Kuhn and why giving back to communities is so important and that every dollar makes a difference.
Regional partners are crucial to the success of this event. The J. J. Keller Foundation grantmaking investment of $800,000 has been joined by lead grant partners including Oshkosh Corporation at $250,000, ThedaCare at $200,000 and Thrivent at $200,000. This brings the grant matching to $1.45 million, effectively matching every dollar donated through the event.