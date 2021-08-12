More than 500 partners and donors raised $4,156,262 million at the U.S. Venture Open, which was held Wednesday.
The 36th annual U.S. Venture Open has raised more than $55 million over the past three decades with over $40 million granted to nonprofits throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Grants impacted 235 collaborating organizations in Green Bay, the Fox Valley and Oshkosh. The open is the nation’s largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty.
“Throughout the decades, the U.S. Venture Open has had a tremendous impact in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Greg Vandenberg, director of giving and community engagement for U.S. Venture. “We’re partnering with nonprofits in the area that target education, economic sustainability, physical and mental wellness, and social connectedness. Improving these areas has had a lasting impact on our community, and we’re thrilled to keep this work going with so many generous partners.”
Weather and the rising number of COVID-19 cases led to some changes to this year’s event. The dinner and evening program at Van Abels in Hollandtown were canceled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. In addition, severe weather led to two of the hosting golf courses not being available. More than 500 golfers played at three courses.
Regional partners are crucial to sustaining the work of the Basic Needs Giving partnership. In addition to the J. J. Keller Foundation grant-making investment of $800,000, lead grant partners include Oshkosh Corp. at $250,000, ThedaCare at $200,000 and Thrivent at $200,000. This brings the grant matching to $1.45 million, effectively matching every dollar donated through the event.