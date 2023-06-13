U.S. Venture, Inc. announced Academy Award-winning actor, United Nations Messenger of Peace, and philanthropist, Charlize Theron, will be this year’s U.S. Venture Open guest of honor.
The funds raised at the annual event, held Aug., 9, aim to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.
While Theron may be most recognized for her iconic film roles in “Monster,” “The Italian Job,” “Bombshell,” “Mad Max – Fury Road,” and the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, she is equally known for her activism and philanthropic endeavor to establish the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The project champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and safety of youth in Southern Africa.
“We’re grateful for the continuous partnership and support of U.S. Venture and the U.S. Venture Open. Their commitment to ending poverty is inspiring and aligned with the values of CTAOP. We are honored to be a beneficiary of their philanthropic efforts, and the support will strengthen CTAOP’s work to improve the lives of youth in Africa,” said Ashlee George, Executive Director of CTAOP.
Theron’s dedication to youth in Africa is one of the many reasons U.S. Venture leadership pursued her involvement in the U.S. Venture Open. Since 2001, the U.S. Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation and U.S. Venture team members have supported VICODEC, a K-8 school in Kenya, along with collaborative partner Kenya Works. Through charitable giving, child sponsorship, team member trips, and leadership support at VICODEC, U.S. Venture recognizes the important work Theron and CTAOP are doing to invest in the next generation of leaders in Africa.
Theron will make a personal appearance at the U.S. Venture Open and be interviewed at the dinner reception held for registered guests that evening at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown.
Since 1986, the U.S. Venture Open has raised $60 million and granted $50 million through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership to non-profits.