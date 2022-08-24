APPLETON—U.S. Venture and gener8tor announced the launch of an investment accelerator program for startups focused on sustainability and mobility in Appleton.
The U.S. Venture Mobility and Sustainability Investment Accelerator, powered by gener8tor, will provide investment, support, mentorship and access to in-state and out-of-state capital for early-stage small businesses and startups across the United States and Canada.
Startups and small businesses that are selected for the accelerator program will each receive $100,000 investments from U.S. Venture through gener8tor’s venture fund. Founders and startups selected for the accelerator will be required to relocate to Appleton for the duration of the program. Applications are open through Jan. 9, 2023.
"Our spirit of innovation fuels our purpose of finding a better way, and we are excited to partner with gener8tor on the U.S. Venture Mobility and Sustainability Accelerator,” said President and CEO of U.S. Venture John Schmidt. “This program lays the groundwork for success for entrepreneurs and innovators, and ultimately, enriches our communities by bringing new businesses and progressive thinkers to our area.”
“U.S. Venture is illustrating its commitment to building Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by attracting the best and brightest founders to Appleton,” said gener8tor co-founders Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller. “We look forward to leveraging access to capital along with access to our network of experienced mentors, technologists and industry experts to make central Wisconsin a hub for mobility and sustainability innovation for years to come.”
All interested startup companies in Appleton or those that are willing to relocate to the area are encouraged to apply to the program by Jan. 9, 2023.