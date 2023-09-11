The head of the United Way Fox Cities has resigned.
In an email sent to partner organizations Friday, it was announced that Peter Gianopoulos has stepped down as president and CEO of the United Way. The resignation is immediate. No reason for the resignation was provided.
Gianopoulos took over as president and CEO in April 2021.
The email to nonprofit partners read in part: "With a highly effective leadership team, a dedicated Board and talented team members who Peter himself recognized as 'an amazing group who give everything every day,' we are well-positioned to continue our mission of improving lives. Business will continue to operate as usual under the leadership of our Board and management team while we identify an interim leader and then begin our formal search for a new President & CEO."