FOX CITIES—United Way Fox Cities raised more than $8.5 million during its annual community campaign, allowing United Way to continue to support programs that impact 1 in 3 people in the Fox Cities.
“The incredible generosity of local companies and individuals means families are sheltered from homelessness and abuse, people find hope through counseling services, children receive the care they need to thrive to their fullest potential, and so much more,” said Peter Gianopoulos, President and CEO, United Way Fox Cities.
The 2021-22 campaign was chaired by Kim Underhill and Becky Tuchscherer. The Leadership Giving Chair was David G. Voss, Jr. President and CEO of Miron Construction Company, and the Emerging Leaders Chair was Brenton Teeling, vice president of client services & administration for Legacy Private Trust Company.
The following award winners were announced at a live-streamed Campaign Celebration event on Thursday:
Top Performance Awards for workplace campaigns that excelled in 2021:
- Small Company (up to 150 employees) – Mosaic Family Health
- Medium Company (151-499 employees) – GLK Foods
- Large Company (500+ employees) – Miller Electric Mfg. LLC.
Miller Electric also was recognized with the Excellence in Partnership Award, which recognizes companies that find new ways to grow their connection to United Way Fox Cities’ work.
Sustained Excellence Award, for a company that demonstrate outstanding commitment to United Way Fox Cities year after year:
- Miron Construction Co., Inc.
Leadership Giving Award: Leadership Giving begins at $1,000, and the award is given to recognize a significant increase in Leadership Giving within a workplace campaign.
- TIDI Products
Emerging Leaders Giving Award: Emerging Leaders are people age 40 or under who support United Way with a gift of $500 or more, and the award is given to recognize outstanding growth in Emerging Leaders within a workplace campaign:
- Community First Credit Union
- Menasha Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporate Challenge–Giving Award recognizes a workplace with the greatest percentage increase in employee dollars raised, with a minimum of $20,000 in employee gifts.
- YMCA of the Fox Cities
Kimberly-Clark Corporate Challenge–Participation Award recognizes a workplace with a minimum of 100 employees and 25% or more participation. The award honors the organization with the greatest increase in the percent of employees who made a gift compared to the previous year.
- Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center
Additionally, the United Way Car Sweepstakes winner was Jeremy Keller, assistant store manager at SCHEELS, who was presented a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, in partnership with Bergstrom Automotive.
A link to the recorded event will be available on the United Way Fox Cities homepage: UnitedWayFoxCities.org.