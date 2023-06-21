Voters in a portion of the town of Wrighttown decided 106-9 on June 20 to incorporate as the village of Greenleaf.
The new village is a 320-acre area centered around State 57 and State 96 in the town of Wrightstown.
Greenleaf currently is an unincorporated, designated census place. The 32.3 square miles not included in the incorporation vote will remain as the town of Wrightstown.
William Verbeten, chairman in the town of Wrightstown, said incorporating as the village of Greenleaf will allow local residents to preserve their rural community.
“The decision to work with the incorporation committee to pursue village status is a means for residents to control their destiny. It also sets the stage to prevent the village of Wrightstown and city of De Pere from annexing the town land and reducing tax base,” he said.
Stephanie Owen petitioned for incorporation.
“Becoming a village, we can better manage our municipality. We can protect our borders, our tax and revenue base from annexation, and preserve the community's identity and heritage,” she said.
Residents of the future village of Greenleaf will receive the same services from law enforcement, fire protection, school, water, sewer, garbage, recycling and snowplowing that they currently receive