MADISON – Ten companies based in the New North region are among the 26 Wisconsin manufacturers selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards.
Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The finalists represent the diversity and power of Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry and highlight the high-wage, family-supporting careers within the sector.
The Manufacturer of the Year program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities.
Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
The 34th annual Manufacturer of the Year Award finalists are:
Small Category (1-99 employees)
• DACO Precision, Inc., Kewaskum
• Enerquip Thermal Solutions, Medford
• Evergreen Tool Company, Inc., Peshtigo
• Federal Tool & Engineering, LLC, West Bend
• Pivot Point Incorporated, Hustisford
• Precision Plus, Inc., Elkhorn
• Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc., Fond du Lac
Medium Category (100-249 employees)
• ANGI Energy Systems, LLC, Janesville
• Dane Manufacturing, Waunakee
• Empire Screen Printing, Inc., Onalaska
• Gamber Johnson, Stevens Point
• I-K-I Manufacturing Co., Inc, Edgerton
• Minnesota Wire, Eau Claire
• Muza Sheet Metal Co. LLC, Oshkosh
• Paper Machinery Corporation, Milwaukee
• Redline Plastics, Manitowoc
• Wisconsin Metal Parts, Waukesha
Large Category (250-499 employees)
• Appvion LLC, Appleton
• Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc., Marshfield
• Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Neenah
• Volm Companies, Inc., Antigo
• Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Merrill
Mega Category (500 + employees)
• Brakebush Brothers, Inc, Westfield
• Charter Manufacturing, Mequon
• Hydrite Chemical Co., Oshkosh
• Robinson, Inc., DePere
• Stoughton Trailers LLC, Stoughton
• The Village, Pulaski
Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. These partners will celebrate the finalists and reveal the winners on Feb. 16 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com.