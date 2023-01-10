BRILLION—The Ariens Nordic Center has again postponed its grand opening planned for this weekend due to weather conditions. The opening, originally planned for the weekend of Jan. 6, first was delayed by a week, and now is postponed to a later date to be determined, the organization said.
"We are putting all focus on snow making and trail grooming so we have conditions great for skiing," says Tara Perre, director of corporate communications & PR. "The weather just hasn’t been cooperating with the higher-than-normal temps and rain."
However, trails have been open at the center since Saturday, Jan. 7, Perre says.
Ariens Company announced last year that it would create the new 200-acre network of recreational trails for activities including cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, and hiking.
The new Ariens Nordic Center is adjacent to Round Lake Farms at the outskirts of Brillion and includes a year-round trail network for recreation, training and competition. The facility includes lighting, snowmaking, a paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, a pond for snowmaking purposes and a 20-point biathlon range.
