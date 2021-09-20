The gener8tor Upskilling Initiative received first place in the Wisconsin Economic Development Association’s 2021 Community and Economic Development Awards in the talent development category.
The gener8ter Upskilling Initiative was launched in partnership with New North, Inc., Microsoft, Thrivent and the Steve Stricker American Family Foundation to provide the first-in-the-nation opportunity to help people connect to a new skills training platform.
Launched in July 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, the free skills-training program for job seekers harnessed a turnkey platform with self-paced curriculum offered through Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub that created learning runways for today’s 10 most in-demand digital careers. The program has expanded across other areas of the country and is recognized as a high-value, quick-skilling initiative. Since the program started, it has expanded into six additional states supporting 12 cohorts that saw 961 applicants, 159 graduates and 83 hires.