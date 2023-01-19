Credit transfer agreements signed Jan. 19 between Fox Valley Technical College and the University of Wisconsin schools in Oshkosh and Green Bay will help develop and retain talent for the regional workforce.
Fox Valley Technical College students earning an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree can seamlessly transfer to UW Oshkosh or UW-Green Bay with junior standing to continue their education. The programs are financial aid eligible and meet the requirements for general education courses at UWO and UWGB.
“These transfer agreements create new educational pathways for students in our district who have shown interest in beginning their college coursework at Fox Valley Technical College and then transferring to another school in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree,” said Fox Valley Technical College President Chris Matheny.
Matheny said 70 percent of FVTC students enrolled in 2021 went on to pursue additional education at a four-year school and UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh were the top schools they chose.
UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said, “This new agreement is the latest in a series of partnerships our two institutions have developed over the years. It is really about deepening our ongoing commitment to enhance opportunities for student access and success in higher education to citizens of northeastern Wisconsin and, specifically to learners in this region."
Leavitt said the agreement creates flexibility for students to more rapidly earn a degree or certification and continue to build their skills and education. Students could, for example, potentially earn an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in four years.
“This represents the future of how higher education should work,” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander. “Great institutions don’t compete, they collaborate. We are thrilled for this opportunity to create more robust and direct transfer pathways between our institutions that make sense for students and expand the ecosystem of higher education in Northeast Wisconsin.”
Students who want to learn more about this opportunity at Fox Valley Technical College are encouraged to connect with an admissions specialist at www.fvtc.edu/admissions.