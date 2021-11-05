The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced that final enrollment numbers for fall 2021 were stronger than originally predicted. The 9% enrollment gain accelerates the upward trend the university has been on over the last six years.
Overall, 830 more students chose UW-Green Bay this year, representing total enrollment growth of 9% and making the university the fastest-growing UW school for the second consecutive year. The UW System shared official numbers in a release yesterday.
“We are so incredibly proud of our higher institutions of learning that serve our entire 18-county region,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, Inc. “UW-Green Bay’s enrollment is a reflection of enhanced outreach to students at all stages of life, engagement with the business community on helping their talent continue their education to receive degrees in high-demand occupations, and the university staff being fully immersed in local communities to develop programs that meet the needs of the region.”
UW-Green Bay saw enrollment increases at all four of its campuses in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. The university also is growing across every student-degree path, including area students taking college credits in high school, undergraduate students and students seeking master’s degrees.
“We continue to push as hard as we can to make sure UW-Green Bay is right-sized to serve the third-largest economic region of Wisconsin,” Chancellor Michael Alexander said. “Our enrollment growth is holistic and supports our view that access to higher education should be available throughout a person’s life. Our faculty and staff deserve enormous credit for the work they did not only to recruit a great incoming class, but also to retain students so well throughout the last year.”
Here is UW-Green Bay’s enrollment picture:
- Undergraduate headcount at UW-Green Bay grew 9% from one year ago, from 8,513 students to 9,276 (763 students)
- Graduate enrollment grew 15%; from 456 students to 523 (67 students)
- Total headcount grew 9%, from 8,969 to 9,799 (830 students)
- Marinette Campus grew 12% (from 215 to 240 students)
- Manitowoc Campus grew 19% (from 287 to 341 students)
- Sheboygan Campus grew 9% (from 411 to 447 students)
- The university also saw a 4.5% increase in enrollment of students of color (from 1,638 to 1,714)
- 13% growth in Hispanic students (from 607 to 687 students) and 14% growth in biracial/multiracial students (from 304 to 349)
- Not included in the percentages above is a 63% increase in international students (from 73 to 119 students)
