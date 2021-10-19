GREEN BAY—Leaders from two regional colleges have made it easier for students to earn a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering technology.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) and Bay College, Escanaba, Mich., have created a pathway for students who complete their Water Resource Management associate’s degree from Bay College to transfer seamlessly to UW-Green Bay and earn a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering Technology.
“This partnership creates a smooth transition for students to continue their education after Bay College,” said Cindy Carter, dean at Bay College. “The College sees so many students looking to relocate to the Green Bay area, and this partnership now makes it easier for them to do so.”
It is the first transfer agreement between the two institutions and another important step as UW-Green Bay works to meet the needs of the region through its access mission and its “one university, four-campus" model. UW-Green Bay has campuses in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan.
The program has been a year in development, facilitated by Carter, Bay College instructor Troy Gallagher, faculty members in UW-Green Bay’s Richard J. Resch School of Engineering and UW-Green Bay Dean John Katers.
“We are very excited about this articulation agreement and the opportunity to partner in meeting the needs of the students,” Katers said. “This agreement will allow us to continue to meet the needs for skilled employees in these important careers.”
Bay College and UW-Green Bay have worked with organizations like NEW Water, a wholesale provider of services to 15 municipal customers, serving 236,000 residents in a 285-square-mile area. It collects and treats an average of 41 million gallons a day from its two facilities.
Gallagher, the Bay College instructor, says the new partnership opens alternative doors within the industry for students.
“The area of study focuses on more than just ‘general environmental’ studies,” Gallagher said. “It allows students to explore other opportunities in the field like higher-level management, consulting, and even industrial water positions, all of which require a four-year degree.”
Environmental engineers are in high demand throughout the country, especially in the Midwest.