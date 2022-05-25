The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s TRIO program—Upward Bound (UB)—has been renewed and will receive $1.91 million in funding from the Department of Education Office of Federal TRIO Programs. This grant assures the program’s continuation for the next five years, through 2027.
This program was introduced to aid first-generation and low-income families. UW-Green Bay Upward Bound serves high school students from the Green Bay Area Public Schools. Within the Trio Programs, is also the Regional Center for Upward Bound Math/Science Program (RCMS) which was established in 1990 to address the need for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction serving students from 20 high schools throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. The RCMS program is currently in its fifth year of funding and the University will submit the renewal application for this program this month.
Eighty students at a time are allowed in each of the two programs. To qualify for either program, a student must be enrolled at a target school (or an eighth-grader at a feeder school), not have finished their junior year of high school, and be at or below the federally determined low-income level, and/or be a potential first-generation student. Two-thirds of the participants within the program must meet both criteria. A student must also have at least a 2.0 GPA (on a 4.0 scale), and have a goal of entering a postsecondary institution.
“We are excited that the funding for our Upward Bound Program was renewed as the University continues to place greater focus on college access and the first-generation student success," UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity & Student Affairs, Dr. Corey A. King states.
Upward Bound and RCMS offer a residential pre-college program each summer and academic year programming from the time of enrollment until graduation. Students live on campus, take classes tailored to their needs and interests, and experience college life while gaining an understanding of the responsibility and effort it takes to succeed. During the school year, students have access to tutoring and academic counseling to keep them on track for graduation and a future in a post-secondary institution. There’s no cost to the participants. The grant covers all expenses.
The grant is not automatic every award cycle. It has to be reapplied for, and those in competition for the funds must meet stringent requirements to be considered.
“UW-Green Bay is proud of the UB and RCMS Staff for their continued success in these vital programs," King said. "In addition, the University’s Office of Grant and Research staff were instrumental in ensuring the quality and depth of the grant renewal submission were outcome-driven, fiscally sound, and impactful."