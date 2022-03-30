GREEN BAY—The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will receive $275,402 in support from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin this year to enhance its water-related academic programs.
The funding is part of a statewide initiative, backed by the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, to tackle 10 grand water challenges and support curriculum development, undergraduate research opportunities, career development, and field-training experiences for students interested in studying water-related fields at the 13 UW Schools.
Funding includes $9,843 for joint development of a course with UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee; $72,338 for UW-Green Bay Career Development/student internships; and $193,221 UW-Green Bay Student Experience.
"These projects will attract, prepare and train students to address freshwater challenges in Northeast Wisconsin and throughout the state," said professor and researcher Kevin Fermanich, the campus Freshwater Collaborative Steering Committee member. "This investment in the UW-System Freshwater Collaborative lays the foundation for our students and communities to connect with and learn from water experts and students across the UW System."
The initial projects target students and educators in communities from Marinette to Sheboygan, but the program will make connections to water programs across the UW-System via the Freshwater Collaborative, Fermanich says.
Overall, the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin will support 42 grants to further develop UW-System-wide water science programs, internships and research opportunities. High school and undergraduate students will have opportunities to participate in hands-on field and research experiences with faculty throughout the state, allowing them to develop a diverse range of skills. The Collaborative is also partnering with industry, nonprofits and community organizations to increase career development opportunities for students.
“Water is one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy,” said Marissa Jablonski, executive director for the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin. “With these funds, the 13 UW Universities can expand training opportunities for students and prepare them to meet the needs of Wisconsin’s workforce and address our state’s biggest water challenges.”
Grant descriptions available at freshwater.wisconsin.edu.