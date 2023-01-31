GREEN BAY - Green Bay is a hosting site for the Global Game Jam, an annual, international event at which developers and enthusiasts of all skill levels collaborate to make original games over a 48-hour period.
After being one of the largest GGJ sites in the state in 2022, organizers have sold out spots for the 2023 event.
Beginning oat 5 p.m., Feb. 3, participants across the globe will work on digital and tabletop games based on a theme. Local participants will work from the Urban Hub.
Organizing his fifth GGJ site, Roar Studios Gameplay Engineer Dr. Ben Geisler brings veteran game developer experience and creative edge to each event.
“I work with a team of game developers of all disciplines: art, programming, audio, design, writing,” he said. “So much of what we do is captured in these game jams.”
This year, the Global Game Jam is once again being sponsored and held at the Urban Hub, a coworking and programming space for creative entrepreneurs.
Urban Hub’s Community Manager Lamarr Banks said, “The Urban Hub supports the Chamber’s overarching goals by bringing people together in the community to share ideas. Global Game Jam does the same with a focus on game development. New friendships and opportunities within the community are the byproducts of brainstorming new ideas. Both, The Urban Hub and Global Game Jam have the same goals.”
Another sponsor of this year’s Global Game Jam is UW-Green Bay’s Center for Games and Interactive Media directed by UW-Green Bay Professors Chris Williams, Juli Case, and Bryan Carr.
“I can't speak enough for how crucial it is to attend game jams,” says Geisler. “It's here that we learn how to work with people outside our comfort zone and how to bring our unique skills to the table. The fact we have this opportunity in little Green Bay is amazing.”