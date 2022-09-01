GREEN BAY —The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is hosting two events in September to share the preliminary recommendation for the natural area site(s) of the Bay of Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR). Both events will offer the same information and are open to the public.
1) In-person on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 1-2:30 pm (central time) at the S.T.E.M. Innovation Center on the UW-Green Bay Campus, 2019 Technology Way, Green Bay.
2) Virtual on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 3:30-5 pm (central time) via Zoom. If requested upon joining the virtual meeting, the meeting ID is 995 5126 4991, and the attendee access code is NERR. Participants may also join the meeting by phone by using this toll-free number +1 312 626 6799, and meeting ID 995 5126 4991, and attendee access code 688730.
Registration (found here) is encouraged but not required.
“We have reached a significant milestone in the designation of the Bay of Green Bay NERR, and the state team looks forward to hearing feedback on the proposed natural area sites and sharing updates on the designation,” said Emily Tyner, director of freshwater strategy at UW-Green Bay. “As we have worked towards site-selection, I have been energized by excitement in the region for the NERR and the associated opportunities that come with designation, including student engagement, water quality research, science training and community stewardship.”
“The Bay of Green Bay estuary is among the largest in the world and is precisely why people have called this region home for thousands of years," said Matt Dornbush, dean of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business and chair of the NERR Site Coordination Committee. "It’s also indisputable that freshwater will play an increasingly important role in our economy and in decisions as to where people choose to live,” said Dornbush. “This designation helps us collectively celebrate, protect, and build on the economic opportunities of our abundant freshwater. Designation will be a win for the region for decades to come.”
A map of the preliminary recommended natural area sites can be found here and a downloadable version here. The NERR designation is non-regulatory and would bring attention to the Bay of Green Bay as an important waterway in the area. Only publicly owned or lands open to the public are eligible to be included in the NERR and no new land will be purchased for the designation.