OSHKOSH—The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is developing programs in two areas thanks to special partnerships and grant funding.
A new research collaboration between the UW-Oshkosh and the California-based biotech company Fauna Bio aims to translate disease resistance strategies found in the animal kingdom into new treatments for human disease.
Fauna Bio has provided a $500,000 sponsorship that increases UW-Oshkosh’s capacity for biomedical collaborations and helps establish the university as a destination for researchers looking to study emerging animal models.
“This partnership will advance the work already being done at UW-Oshkosh," said UW-Oshkosh Provost John Koker. "It’s an opportunity for our faculty to solidify their position as leaders in this field and to expand our educational opportunities for students."
In the first two years, the partnership will grow the research impact of UWO and Fauna Bio, said Benjamin Sajdak ‘13, Fauna Bio’s director of emerging animal models and a UWO adjunct biology professor.
“We also will create new educational opportunities to foster the next generation of scientists in regeneration and disease resistance from local scientific seminars to research and biotechnology internships for students,” he said.
The collaboration will increase Fauna Bio’s capabilities “centered on our beloved hibernating 13-lined ground squirrel as well as expanding to other species with unique adaptations.”
Freshwater Collaborative
Additionally, the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin is providing $548,000 in support to UW-Oshkosh to enhance its water-related academic programs.
The funding is part of a statewide initiative, backed by the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, to tackle 10 grand water challenges and support curriculum development, undergraduate research opportunities, career development and field training experiences for students interested in studying water-related fields at the 13 UW-System universities.
At UW-Oshkosh, the Freshwater Collaborative (FCW) will fund career development, student experiences and collaborative research with the Environmental Research and Innovations Center (ERIC) and its satellite labs and field facilities in Eagle River, Manitowoc and Sturgeon Bay, the university said. The project also includes the launch of the Water Technology Enterprise that will pair student groups with industry partners to help solve critical issues facing their operations.
Finally, the efforts at UW-Oshkosh will leverage the state-of-the-art ERIC by providing additional paid opportunities for training to all UW System students. The infrastructure provided by the FCW will set a solid foundation for sustainable programming in the freshwater sciences for the foreseeable future.
Overall, the FCW will support 42 grants to further develop UW System-wide water science programs, internships and research opportunities.
High school and undergraduate students will have opportunities to participate in hands-on field and research experiences with faculty throughout the state, allowing them to develop a diverse range of skills. The Collaborative is also partnering with industry, nonprofits and community organizations to increase career development opportunities for students.
“Water is one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy,” said Marissa Jablonski, FCW executive director. “With these funds, the 13 UW universities can expand training opportunities for students and prepare them to meet the needs of Wisconsin’s workforce and address our state’s biggest water challenges.
Grant descriptions are available at freshwater.wisconsin.edu.