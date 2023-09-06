UW-Green Bay invites organizations in northeast Wisconsin to participate in its Business Development Survey and invites responses from Northeast Wisconsin organizations.
The purpose of the survey is to better understand the current training and professional development needs in the region. Survey results will inform the development of future topics and preferred formats and approaches to ensure effective outcomes.
The survey is being conducted by the Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement at the university.
“In today’s labor market, understanding what assets you have to support upskilling and professional development in your organization is critical aspect of successful talent recruitment and retention strategies,” said Rebecca Deschane, Vice President of Talent Development with New North, Inc. “UW-Green Bay’s annual business development survey is an excellent opportunity for regional businesses to take a pulse on their existing learning and development efforts as well as shine a light on areas for growth.”
The survey is open to business leaders and other business professionals in Northeast Wisconsin responsible for talent or professional development. The survey link is live on the www.uwgb.edu/workforce webpage and will remain open through Sept. 8. The survey is estimated to take 8-10 minutes to complete with the experience optimal on a laptop or desktop computer. The survey is anonymous, and the results will be used to develop new training options in the region.
The survey was designed to gather relevant data around organizational training challenges, support, desired credentials, resources and impact on recruitment and retention. Last year the survey attracted 150 responses. This year the goal for responses is 250-300.
For more information about the survey or last year’s results, contact Chris Ledvina, Business Development Specialist, 920-465-2164 or ledvinch@uwgb.edu.