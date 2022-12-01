GREEN BAY—Global hospitality company Delaware North, which operates foodservice at the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field, announced a $100,000 donation to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in support of its First Nations programs.
Delaware North recently provided the first of five annual installments of $20,000 to the university.
“The First Nations programs are of significant importance in developing leaders who are resilient, inclusive and engaged members of the community — ready to face challenges and solve problems,” said Jamie Obletz, president of Delaware North Sportservice. “We couldn’t be prouder to support this program and look forward to seeing its continued growth and impact on the region.”
First Nations programs reflect the holistic worldview of the indigenous people of Turtle Island (North America). These programs are committed to the study of American Indian culture, philosophy, history, language, and the social, economic and political status of indigenous people and their communities.
In addition, the Doctorate in First Nations Education (Ed.D) prepares transformational leaders to create change in communities and promote the vitality of future generations.
“We are incredibly grateful for this gift of support for our First Nations programs from Delaware North,” said Michael Alexander, chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. “The First Nations programs speak to the heart of our mission of connecting with our community and providing access to all who want an education in our region.”
At UW-Green Bay, the First Nations programs place emphasis on the American Indian oral tradition as preserved and shared by Tribal Elders. Students take part in oral traditional learning experiences within the University classroom as well as in tribal communities, learning from tribal people.
Growing these programs is a high priority for UW-Green Bay, as evidenced by its inclusion in the $20 million Ignite the Future Campaign. Co-chaired by Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy, this campaign will fuel the university’s ability to rapidly expand key academic programs such as First Nations studies. In the first 18 months of the effort, more than $12 million has already been committed — with a goal of $500,000 for the First Nations programs.