The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is offering two new business-focused certificate programs starting in August that are designed to address key knowledge gaps.
Certificate programs are shorter-term programs of study that deliver immediate credentials and direct relevance to the workplace.
The new programs begin in August and are:
- Elevate: Advanced Business Framework
- Advanced Supervisory Leadership
Elevate: Advanced Business Framework is available 100% online and is designed for motivated business professionals to elevate their knowledge on business topics beyond the general experience of the workforce. Courses are offered ala carte, or professionals may choose five to earn a certificate and a 20% discount – five courses for less than $700.
- The Importance of Success Planning
- Understanding Intellectual Property
- Decoding Cybersecurity
- What is Big Data & Data Analytics
- Crisis Management & Its Importance
- Reading Contracts for Red Flags
- An Introduction to Corporate Governance
- Starting Strategic Planning (Capstone Course)
Sessions start Aug. 1. Learn more about this certificate program on the website.
The Advanced Supervisory Leadership certificate program builds on the knowledge learned in the Supervisory Leadership certificate program, encouraging participants to become more purposeful leaders by meaningfully connecting teams to business objectives. Completion of the Supervisory Leadership certificate is a prerequisite. Sessions for Advanced Supervisory Leadership begin Aug. 23 and cover deeper topics.
- Leading Through Change
- Multicultural Teams
- Neurodiversity in Leadership
- Purpose-Driven Mentoring & Coaching
- Strategic Planning
- The Ethics of Leadership
Participants can take any of the six sessions ala carte or take all six for a certificate and a 20% discount – six courses for less than $500. Learn more about the certificate on the website.
If you have questions or would like to explore group rates for any of the certificates, please contact a Program Specialist at businessdev@uwgb.edu.