Women leaders across Northeast Wisconsin looking to enhance their leadership skills or fill a knowledge gap are invited to register for the fall 2023 Advanced Leadership Certificate program offered by the Schreiber Foods Institute for Women’s Leadership at UW-Green Bay.
Registration for the program’s third cohort begins on July 25 with course sessions beginning Sept. 5.
Morgan Doshi, Director of Talent at the Greater Green Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, earned an Advanced Leadership Certificate in the last year.
“Participating in the Advanced Leadership Certificate Program was an invaluable experience. Through a variety of engaging courses and conversations, I was able to learn from some of the most inspiring and influential women leaders in the Greater Green Bay area. As a result, I am more equipped with professional tools, resources and relationships to help me be a more effective leader within my organization and community," Doshi said.
Registrants can select from a total of eight advanced leadership sessions, all led by instructors who are accomplished leaders themselves. Participants can tailor the program to suit their individual leadership development needs by taking individual classes to fill in an experience gap, or any six of the eight to complete a certificate and earn a digital badge. Sessions include:
- Communication and Building Relationships
- Negotiation and Confidence
- Great Leaders, Great Coaches
- Executive Presence
- Cultivating Professional Networks
- Leading with Inclusion in Mind
- Emotional Intelligence at Work
- Strategic Planning for Leaders
Complete information on the Advanced Leadership Certificate, including session dates and facilitators, can be found on the website. Participants have the opportunity to be immersed in topics that will help mid-level leaders navigate their career and working environments and grow as a leader.
A complete listing of other Fall Institute events, including “Rising Women: Caffeinated Conversations,” and “Women Rising: Stories from Experience,” can be found on the institute’s website and will open for registration on July 25.