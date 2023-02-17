GREEN BAY — UW-Green Bay will host the inaugural nonprofit conference, Strategies for Nonprofit Resilience: Reset, Renew and Inspire, April 5 at Lambeau Field.
A highlight of the conference will be the keynote speaker Michael Nyenhuis, President and CEO, UNICEF USA. Nyenhuis brings over 25 years of global humanitarian and development experience. He will discuss how to find clarity of purpose when pulled in a multitude of directions.
“Nonprofits are the driving force for much of the good and equitable that’s happening in our communities,” said UW-Green Bay Executive Officer of Continuing Education and Community Engagement Jess Lambrecht. “UW-Green Bay wants to make sure nonprofits are equipped with the tools, mindset and networking infrastructure that will empower them to continue and expand their missions of social benefit.”
The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. Recognizing the different needs, there will be three sessions throughout the day with presentations specific to nonprofit staff, executive leadership, board of directors and a mix.
To learn more about nonprofit conference, to register and to find detailed information about sessions, visit the Nonprofit Education and Development Network web site.