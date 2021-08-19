The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is launching a 100 percent online associate of arts and sciences degree program this fall to prepare students for careers that require more education than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree.
UW-Oshkosh’s online AAS program offers affordability, flexibility and transferability and helps prepare students for a future in more than 100 fields of employment, including accounting, bookkeeping, customer service and human resources.
“Professionals in a wide variety of industries will benefit from our program’s structure, pricing and flexibility,” said Mike Bartlett, UW-Oshkosh assistant vice chancellor for online and continuing education. “The online AAS degree will provide a broadened access point for many looking to either add to their existing credits while completing a college degree in a shortened period of time or build a base of knowledge that will help them excel in their current career path.”
A total of 60 credits is required to earn the associate degree, with a minimum of 30 credits received through any UW-Oshkosh campus. The AAS program can be completed in as few as two years but will vary depending on a student’s educational background and scheduling preferences.
Coursework will satisfy degree requirements in the following categories: communication, culture, society, mathematics, nature and ethnicity.