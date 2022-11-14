Valley Transit, the public transportation service in the Fox Cities, will be hosting a public pop-up event to showcase its proposed plan for the new Downtown Appleton Transit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Center, located at 100 E. Washington Street in Appleton (map).
Valley Transit and the City of Appleton are currently conducting a planning study which is exploring the redevelopment of the downtown Transit Center. The purpose of the pop-up event is to gather public feedback on the proposal.
“The Transit Center in downtown Appleton was built in 1989 and is in need of improvements to better serve our existing and future riders,” explained Valley Transit general manager Ron McDonald. “The current Transit Center serves as a central hub for fixed-route transit service in the Fox Cities, including Valley Transit and intercity buses that provide daily regional service. With these enhanced services, it is important to upgrade the facility to keep up with the needs of our community.”
The input gathered during this public session, along with other feedback provided by local business leaders and nonprofits, will be used in making decisions for the next phase of the project.
For more information on Valley Transit, visit myvalleytransit.com.