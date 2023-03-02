OSHKOSH – Verve, a Credit Union, has pledged $1 million to the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh’s Capital Campaign, an ambitious building expansion and community center project that is currently underway.
“It is because of contributions like Verve’s that this project is off the ground and running,” said Tracy Ogden, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh. “We are beyond grateful for the generosity of our sponsors. The added space and resources will allow us to foster partnerships and collaborations across the Fox Cities and positively impact daily life for countless kids, teens, and families.”
The capital campaign includes classroom and program space expansions and renovations; a second gym; a new outdoor space consisting of a playground, courtyard, and all-purpose sports field; and a new administrative wing and community center to provide local agencies and organizations with opportune collaboration spaces.
“By making impactful giving a priority, we hope to encourage others to be attentive to the needs in our community and generous in responding to them,” said Kevin J. Ralofsky, President and CEO of Verve. “That’s the power of local giving—many groups working together to make a profound impact in the communities that we serve. We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh and the work they do in the Fox Cities.”
Verve’s $1 million donation will be distributed over the next five years, and their pledge moves the Club one step closer to its ultimate fundraising goal of $18 million. To learn more about the project, view an updated tally, or donate to the Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures Capital Campaign, visit Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh.