Verve, a Credit Union, announced the hiring of Glen Stiteley as chief financial officer.
Stiteley comes to Verve from Shipbuilders Credit Union, where he most recently served as President, CEO, and CFO. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and more than years of experience as CFO at various financial institutions in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Stiteley will be responsible for directing and overseeing all of Verve’s financial activities to ensure the credit union’s financial health and stability. He will collaborate in strategic planning and organizational decision-making as a valued member of Verve’s leadership team.
“Glen is an astute, solutions-driven executive with comprehensive experience in the banking industry,” said Kevin Ralofsky, president and CEO of Verve. “His expertise, communication skills, and leadership style will drive our team’s initiatives and advance the strength of our financial cooperative.”
In addition to Shipbuilders Credit Union, Stiteley’s work experience includes CFO at Investors Community Bank, CFO at First Community Financial Bank, and auditor at McGladrey & Pullen, LLP. He is a certified public accountant through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services and obtained Exceptional Leadership certification through St. Norbert College’s Executive Leadership Program. Stiteley earned his BBA in Accounting from Eastern
Michigan University and his master’s degree in Executive and Bank Financial Leadership from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
Stiteley is currently on the board of directors for the Autism Society for Greater Wisconsin and the Autism Society for Northeast Wisconsin, where he also serves as treasurer. He is a member of the finance committee for Green Bay Country Club.
“I’m honored to be here,” said Stiteley. “It’s evident that Verve’s success and impact are driven by the combined talents of many dedicated team members. In that collaborative spirit, I look forward to working with our accounting and finance teams to maximize the systems and processes that best serve our members.”