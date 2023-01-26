APPLETON – The Voith Group, a global technology company with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide, announces the appointment of Stephanie Vandertie, based in Appleton, to Vice President of Corporate Center for North America, in addition to her current role as Managing Attorney for Voith North America.
As part of the appointment, Vandertie was also named a member of the Voith US Inc. Board of Directors. The appointment follows the planned retirement of Andrew Lupfer, who served in the role for seven years.
“I’ve been a member of the Voith team for 14 years and served as an officer of Voith US Inc. for almost nine years,” said Vandertie. “I’m honored and excited for this opportunity to expand my leadership role in Voith North America.”
Vandertie joined Voith in 2008 as Associate Regional Counsel for North America and advanced to the role of Managing Attorney for North America in 2015. Throughout her career at Voith, she has provided expert legal counsel and has supported the Voith Group of Companies throughout the region.
As Vice President of Corporate Center for Voith North America, Vandertie will be responsible for leading and managing Voith’s General Business Services and Center of Competence teams in the North American region and coordinating with global functional management to deliver cost effective and efficient services.
Vandertie has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; a Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School; and is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin. Vandertie is also an advocate for children in foster care – serving as a foster parent.