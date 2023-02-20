SHEBOYGAN – Vollrath Company President and CEO Paul Bartelt has decided to retire after leading the organization for more than 15 years.
Erik Lampe will join the company in March to assume the position of president initially and then take over as CEO in June. He comes to Vollrath with a background in general management, strategic growth, innovation, and operational performance for industrial companies.
Lampe spent the majority of his career working for Oshkosh Corporation and McKinsey & Company, where he served in a variety of strategic leadership roles. For the last year, he worked as a principal for Comvest Partners’ Operating Advisory Group, where he served as a leader for the firm’s privately held companies, guiding them through the recent dynamic environment.
Bartelt said, “There comes a time for all of us to move on, and I feel confident that this is the right moment for me to transition to the next phase of my life. It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to be the president and CEO of this great company, and with Erik, I am confident to leave the organization in the most competent hands.”
Bartelt will remain on the Vollrath Board for the foreseeable future and will continue to provide support for the company and the new CEO.
“Given Vollrath’s family-held history and long-term orientation into the future, I am proud to be a part of the company’s next chapter as it surpasses the 150-year anniversary,” Lampe said.
Additionally, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Office Steve Heun has decided to step down after being with the company for over 15 years also.
Tina Kreidler, the current director of finance & controller at Vollrath, will be promoted to vice president of finance and will work closely with Heun until his departure this fall.
Danielle Kohler, chairwoman of the Vollrath Board, said, “The family wants to thank Paul and Steve for doing a tremendous job over their 15-year tenure. They have built an incredible company and team. We are also grateful they will both be with us for a smooth transition into the next chapter of the company. We are confident that Erik Lampe, who is stepping into Paul's shoes as our next CEO, is highly qualified and will fit well into our culture as our new leader.”