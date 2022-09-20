MADISON—What is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin? The people of Wisconsin can decide by voting in the seventh annual contest, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group.
The contest highlights the state's top industry, with manufacturing employing one in six workers in Wisconsin and having a direct economic impact of more than $60 billion each year. The program is designed to showcase both the cool things manufactured in Wisconsin, and the careers available for making those cool things.
This year’s lineup includes dozens of New North companies:
- Amerequip, Kiel
- Another Turn Woodworks, Neenah
- Ariens, Brillion
- Austin Foundry Cookware, Sheboygan
- Bethrick Inc., Oshkosh
- Billetspin EDC, Oshkosh
- Boatlink LLC, Sheboygan Falls
- Burger Boat, Manitowoc
- Carron Net Company, Two Rivers
- Cruisers Yachts, Oconto
- Ducommun, Appleton
- Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Sturgeon Bay
- Fourinox, Ashwaubenon
- KI, Bonduel
- Kohler Co., Kohler
- Krier Foods, Random Lake
- MToxins Venom Lab, Oshkosh
- Pierce Manufacturing, Appleton
- Plexus Corp., Neenah
- Sheboygan Paint Co., Sheboygan
- Smocke Guitars, Little Chute
- Speyco Reels, Oconto
- Sunset Hill Stoneware, Neenah
- Valley Popcorn Co., Neenah
- Vyper Industrial, Green Bay
- Waupaca Foundry, Waupaca
- Wild Root Acres, Plymouth
- Winsert, Marinette
- Wisconsin Lighting, Inc. (WiLL), Fond du Lac
The first round of voting for the contest is open through Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness — a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin-made products.
The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC's Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19. To vote, please visit www.madeinwis.com.