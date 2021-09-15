Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group have kicked off the first round of voting for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. This year, 150 nominees will compete in a popular vote from Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8 a.m. to Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
Wisconsinites can cast their vote once per day per device at madeinwis.com.
WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast over 775,000 votes since its inception. Last year alone, over 125,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
Nominees this year range from pontoon boats, mining equipment and outboard motors to fried chicken fillets, doughnuts and summer sausage.
Nominees from the New North include:
- Fusion System, Energy Bank, Manitowoc
- Go3 Water Bottle, Roving Blue, Lena
- Clear Flow Aquaponics System, Nelson Pade, Montello
- Gravely Pro-Turn EV, AriensCo, Brillion
- Fire & Emergency Apparatus, Marion Body Works, Marion
- Power Stop Archery Targets, American Excelsior, Sheboygan
- Wood Turned Pens, Another Turn Works, Neenah
- Skee-Ball, Baytek Entertainment, Pulaski’
- Brava Universal Swing, BCI Burke Co., Fond du Lac
- Sealutions, Belmark, De Pere
- Benshot Beer Glasses, Benshot, Appleton
- Billetspin Gambit and Coin, Billetspin, Oshkosh
- 140-ton Navy Crane, Broadwind Heavy Fabricators, Manitowoc
- Burger 50-foot Cruiser, Burger Boat Co., Manitowoc
- J8T-AP, Curt G. Joa Inc., Sheboygan Falls
- Neutral Isolator, Dairyland Electrical Industries, Pound
- Wooden Wine Display Barrel, Dufeck Wood Products, Denmark
- Hardwood Veneer, Great Lakes Veneer, Marion
- Johnsonville Original Summer Sausage, Johnsonville, Sheboygan Falls
- FC Cincinnati MLS Stadium, Jones Sign, De Pere
- Jolly Good Soda, Krier Foods, Random Lake
- V12 600HP Verado Outboard Engine, Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac
- Montego Bay Pontoons, Northport Marine, Gillett
- Ison Puremotion UVC, Orion Energy Systems, Manitowoc
- Leather Care Products, Pecard Leather Care Inc., Green Bay
- Popping Fun Carbonated Crystals, Popping Fun Crystals, Neenah
- Clutch Energy Drink, Power Nation, Random Lake
- Rivets Semi-Tubular and Solid, Prairie Rivet, Markesan
- Purecart, Purecart Enterprises, Green Bay
- Cheese Curds, Renard’s Cheese Factory, Sturgeon Bay
- Gas Trailer, Robinson Inc., De Pere
- Smartrayvision, Sharplogixx LLC, Green Bay
- Dauntless Evaporator, Smoky Lakes Maple Products, Hilbert
- Control Panel Cover – Seagrave Ladder Truck, Stryker, Appleton
- Mobile Autonomous Cobot, Sure Controls, Greenville
- TN875 Log Loader, Timbepro Inc., Shawano
- Sun Drop Soda, Twigs Beverage, Shawano
- Residential Elevators, Waupaca Elevator Co., Appleton
- Exercise Bike Wheel, Waupaca Foundry, Waupaca
- Custom Steel Hooks, Whitelaw Rigging & Fabrication, Valders
- Alloys, Winsert Inc., Marinette
- Willsport KBX Sports LED Lighting System, Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Fond du Lac
- Footer Family Foot Measure, Woodrow Engineering Co., Sister Bay
The nominees will compete over the next week for a spot in the Manufacturing Madness tournament-style bracket. The Top 16 vote-getters will be placed into the bracket to compete in head-to-head matchups in the coming weeks. The Top 16 will be announced on Sept. 22 via a livestream video on Facebook, YouTube and at madeinwis.com.