VPI, Inc. will host an inclusive bag toss fundraiser Aug. 17, at GameDay Sports Bar in Appleton.
This inclusive bag toss tournament and fundraiser, presented by Green Bay Innovation Group, is designed to raise money to support VPI’s community programs. It will offer teams of all skills and abilities the opportunity to compete against one another, as peers, in support of the cause.
“We’re really excited for this event because it includes those who will directly benefit from it. Competing and socializing in an environment that welcomes and includes everyone will naturally begin to reduce barriers, and we hope that this event shows the community how easy and fun it is to include individuals with different abilities, which is crucial to building a stronger community,” says Tim Riebau, President, and CEO of VPI, Inc.
Registration is $100 per team and includes lunch, drink tickets, and an event shirt for each player. The tournament is double elimination with two guaranteed games. More details and registration information can be found by visiting vpiwi.org/events.
VPI provides a variety of community programs and services – including education, early intervention, employment, mental health, and social and recreational services, and packaging solutions to the Fox Cities and surrounding areas. By providing efficient contract packaging and production services to private industry with an inclusive workforce, VPI has been able to deliver community programing and services to support the changing needs of community members with disabilities or disadvantages.