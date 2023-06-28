Walsworth, which has a commercial printing facility in Ripon, announced it will donate $100,000 to the on-going campaign by the Boys & Girls Club of the Tri County Area to build a new facility in Ripon.
The new Boys & Girls Club of Ripon is set to open in fall 2024, with ground-breaking expected to take place later this year. The facility will feature a full-sized gym, a teen center and on-site trade work learning opportunities. It will provide licensed childcare service open weekdays all year around.
Walsworth has pledged a donation of $100,000 over 5 years, at $20,000 per year.
“As a company deeply invested in the communities we serve, we are delighted to support this vital project and contribute toward the betterment of the Ripon area,” said Don O. Walsworth, CEO of Walsworth.
Additionally, as part of its commitment, Walsworth will receive naming rights to the Teen Coffee Shop/Café that will be part of the new club. The naming of this area demonstrates Walsworth's commitment to creating spaces where young individuals can connect, relax and foster meaningful relationships within a safe and nurturing environment.
“Our goal is to improve the lives of children and families,” said Jason Presto, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area. “With this large donation from Walsworth, we are one step closer to meeting that goal.”
Construction of the new facility is expected to provide employment for young adults in the area and anticipates around 700 members to engage through summer camps and basic need programs.
“The overwhelming support from the community is a testament to the remarkable spirit and unity that exists in Ripon,” said Walsworth. “We believe that investing in the development and well-being of these
kids and future generations is crucial for a thriving community. By supporting the Ripon Boys and Girls Club building campaign, we hope to empower and inspire young individuals to reach their full potential and become future leaders.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area serves Green Lake and Waushara counties and surrounding communities.
“I am thrilled Walsworth is investing in the Ripon Boys and Girls Club. The services provided by the new facility will benefit the families of our team members, and the entire community, for generations to come,” said Julie Newhouse, General Manager of Walsworth - Ripon.
For more information or to contribute to the Tri-County Boys & Girls Club building campaign, contact Ashley Bartol, director of development, at abartol@bgctric.org or920-361-2717 ext. 202.