Cheese assortment

Watch the U.S. Cheese Championships livestream announcement of the winners at 2 p.m. today.

Wisconsin cheesemakers earned nine first places out of 20 in the contest in Green Bay. The overall champion will be announced live at 2 p.m.

A team of 42 judges evaluated 2,249 entries in many classes. 

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest began in 1981. Below are the 20 finalists:

Class 2: Cheddar, Medium (Three to Six Months)

Cheese Name: Cheddar

Maker: Dillon Sylla

Company: Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Location: Blair, Wisconsin

Class 4: Cheddar, Aged One to Two Years

Cheese Name: Cracker Barrel Aged Reserve Cheddar

Maker: Manufactured by Agropur – Weyauwega

Company: Lactalis Heritage Dairy

Location: Weyauwega, Wisconsin

Class 6: Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Mild to Medium

Cheese Name: Roelli Haus Select Cheddar

Maker: Team Roelli

Company: Roelli Cheese

Location: Shullsburg, Wisconsin

Class 8: Natural Rinded Cheddar

Cheese Name: Lucky Linda Clothbound Cheddar

Maker: Redhead Creamery

Company: Redhead Creamery

Location: Brooten, Minnesota

Class 12: Baby Swiss Style

Cheese Name: Baby Swiss Wheel, Rindless

Maker: DV Team 2

Company: Guggisberg Cheese

Location: Millersburg, Ohio

Class 13: Swiss Style Cheese

Cheese Name: Founder 56 Emmentaler Swiss

Maker: James Yoder

Company: Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers

Location: Middlefield, Ohio

Class 19: Provolone, Mild

Cheese Name: Mild Provolone Cheese

Maker: Cuba Team 3

Company: Great Lakes Cheese

Location: Cuba, New York

Class 23: Parmesan

Cheese Name: Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan

Maker: Team Lake Country Dairy

Company: Schuman Cheese

Location: Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

Class 38: Gouda, Aged

Cheese Name: Europa

Maker: Arethusa Cheese Team

Company: Arethusa Farm Dairy

Location: Bantam, Connecticut

Class 45: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Semi-soft Cheeses

Cheese Name: Whitney

Maker: Jasper Hill Farm

Company: Jasper Hill Farm

Location: Greensboro Bend, Vermont

Class 47: Pepper Flavored Monterey Jack, Mild Heat

Cheese Name: Pepper Jack

Maker: Juan Torres

Company: Glanbia Nutritionals

Location: Twin Falls, Idaho

Class 48: Pepper Flavored Monterey Jack, Medium Heat

Cheese Name: Ghost Pepper Jack

Maker: Jim Falls Cheese Team

Company: Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Location: Jim Falls, Wisconsin

Class 54: Open Class: Semi-soft Cheeses

Cheese Name: Cello Fontal

Maker: Lake Country Dairy

Company: Schuman Cheese

Location: Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

Class 55: Open Class: Hard Cheeses

Cheese Name: Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese

Maker: Team Door Artisan Cheese Company

Company: Red Barn Family Farms

Location: Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

Class 56: Open Class: Cheeses with Natural Rind

Cheese Name: St. Malachi

Maker: Team Doe Run

Company: The Farm at Doe Run

Location: Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Class 59: Open Class: Hard Cheeses, Flavored

Cheese Name: Rumiano Pepato Dry Jack

Maker: Rumiano Cheese

Company: Rumiano Cheese

Location: Crescent City, California

Class 77: Hard Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Hootenanny

Maker: Goat Rodeo Team

Company: Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy

Location: Allison Park, Pennsylvania

Class 83: Hard Sheep’s Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Sweet Annie

Maker: Landmark Creamery

Company: Landmark Creamery

Location: Belleville, Wisconsin

Class 86: Soft & Semi-soft Mixed Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Breezy Blue

Maker: Kingston Cheese Team

Company: Kingston Creamery

Location: Cambria, Wisconsin

Class 88: Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Wegmans Three Milk Gouda

Maker: Todd Pontius

Company: Old Chatham Creamery

Location: Groton, New York