The Waupaca Area Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for two grant opportunities until June 10 from eligible charitable organizations serving people of the greater Waupaca area. All applications must be submitted in the foundation Grant Portal.
Grant requests up to $7,500 that support a broad range of efforts in the areas of arts, health, human services, community development, education, and environment will be considered. Applicants may submit one application per organization.
To review the full grant guidelines or apply, visit: cffoxvalley.org/grants/waupaca/
The foundation is also offering one $25,000 grant in 2023 for visionary projects or programs related to this year’s focus on Waupaca’s future, specifically the community’s young children from birth to 5 years old and their families and caregivers
Applicants may apply for either or both grant opportunities but should review the guidelines and our general grant policies cffoxvalley.org/grants-scholarships/grants/grant-policies/ carefully before applying. The deadline for both grants is June 10 at 11:59 p.m.
If you have questions regarding this year’s grant guidelines or the content of the application, please contact Carolyn Desrosiers at cdesrosiers@cffoxvalley.org.