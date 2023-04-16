The Wisconsin CASA Association is asking the public to show support for abused and neglected children as well as those who are champions for them by participating in the sixth annual “I am for the Child Day” April 19.
It’s simple to do: Just wear blue, the color of Child Abuse Prevention, and post a photo to social media, tagging @WisconsinCASA and use the hashtag #IamfortheChildDay.
The online event shows support for children in need and shines a light on the need for more Court Appointed Special Advocates who are specially trained volunteers appointed by a judge to be the voice of an abused or neglected child or family of children. Advocates meet with children weekly to get to know them, learn the child’s wishes in their case, as well as getting to know their inner circle of support before reporting back to the judge overseeing the case.
“I am for the Child Day is our yearly event to encourage those wanting to make a difference in their communities to consider becoming an Advocate” said Melissa Michel, Wisconsin CASA Interim Executive Director. “Children with a CASA are more likely to do better in school and find a safe, permanent home. Advocates are superheroes among us
To learn more about Wisconsin CASA, including its 9 local programs serving 13 Wisconsin counties, and ways you can support Wisconsin CASA and children in need, visit wisconsin-casa.org.