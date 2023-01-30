The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is launching SizeUpWI, a new big data intelligence tool to help small and midsize businesses — a group that collectively represents almost 99% of Wisconsin’s economy — thrive and grow by making sound strategic business decisions.
In Business reported the data tool is available through a multiyear licensing agreement with a fintech provider. SizeUpWI is an online platform that delivers big data intelligence to provide insights on local competitors, consumers, advertising hotspots, and key suppliers.
Whether a business owner has an established enterprise or is just getting started, SizeUpWI can:
• Help find potential customers to get a clear picture of business opportunities;
• Analyze comparative performance by identifying and locating industry competitors;
• Locate nearby key suppliers to optimize business operations;
• Pinpoint geographic hotspots to streamline marketing efforts and promote their businesses efficiently; and
• Map local areas that offer the best potential for business expansion.
Those interested in learning more or using SizeUpWI can access the tool at wedc.org/SizeUpWI.