A new grant program from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will fund organizations creating innovative new programs to support entrepreneurs.
Groups working on pilot projects and new ways to support entrepreneurs have until Oct. 29 to apply for the competitive Entrepreneurship Partner Grant. These grants, up to $50,000, are designed to help organizations test and develop entrepreneurship support programs — anything from education to technical assistance.
“We know that starting a business is a challenge,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “We also know that investing in a culture of innovation and support for entrepreneurs —particularly people of color, women, LGBT individuals and those in rural areas who have not been served by other programs — pays off in new opportunities for all.”
The Entrepreneurship Partner Grants have two tracks and are designed to replace WEDC’s popular and competitive Entrepreneurship Support Grants.
From Oct. 4-29, new programs and pilot projects that serve entrepreneurs may apply for the competitive partner grants. Applicants will be judged on how their program creates entrepreneurial growth across the state and the impact on underserved communities. Grants will generally range from $10,000 to $50,000. It’s expected that about 10 organizations will receive these grants this year.
Established programs, such as seed accelerators, and programs that have been funded before may apply annually for the open Entrepreneurship Partner Grants. These grants require the applicant to have a record of success working with entrepreneurs. Organizations may apply throughout the year as long as funding is available. The maximum grant is generally $200,000.
Click here for more details or to sign up.