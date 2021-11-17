APPLETON — Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and with it comes a boost to the economy to the tune of $13.4 million.
Bringing full audiences back to Thrivent Hall after 594 days, the musical WICKED flew back for its fifth visit to Appleton, playing the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center from Oct. 27 through Nov. 14. The three-week engagement welcomed more than 44,000 patrons back to the theater for the first time since COVID-19 forced an extended intermission in March of 2020.
“In addition to three thrilling weeks of one of Broadway’s biggest hits, we welcomed patrons from across Wisconsin, Michigan, and throughout the Midwest," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "That influx of patrons helped to boost the economy of downtown as well as throughout the Fox Cities, as people who came to see the show ate at restaurants, purchased fuel, stayed at hotels, shopped and explored the community.”
“Bringing back Broadway to the Fox Cities P.A.C. is a key part of our overall economic recovery for both tourism and our local businesses," said Pam Seidl, executive director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. "The hotel stays and visitor spending generated by Wicked create a positive impact felt throughout our entire 19 community region.”
Based on analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, WICKED's impact on the Fox Cities economy is estimated at over $13.4 million. This impact is generated by dollars spent at hotels, local restaurants, parking and more. In addition, this large of a stage production employs nearly 100 local stagehands and local musicians throughout the run.