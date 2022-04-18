APPLETON — William R. Breider III, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities will retire effective November 2022 after serving 15 years in the position, the organization announced Monday.
Breider began his career at the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA in 1984 and moved to the Fox Cities from Belvidere, Ill., where he served as executive director. Breider served as executive director of the Neenah-Menasha YMCA from 1994 to 2001 before being promoted to vice president of operations for the YMCA of the Fox Cities until he became president and CEO in 2007.
Breider and the YMCA were featured on the Oct. 2012 cover of Insight.
Among Breider's accomplishments during his tenure, he co-led merger of Appleton and Neenah-Menasha YMCAs and opened the Fox West, Heart of the Valley, and Apple Creek branches along with the Bruce B Purdy Nature Preserve. He also led acquisition of the Child Learning Center from Thrivent Financial and the Ogden YMCA & Valley Tennis Center, and raised over $20 million in Capital Campaign gifts to enhance, expand, and upgrade YMCA facilities throughout the association.
Breider also led the YMCA through several strategic plans which introduced numerous innovative programs and community wide initiatives. The most recent “Building Connections” plan helped to solidify operations through the pandemic and ensured the YMCAs visibility in the future.
“The impact Bill has had on the lives of those in our community has been tremendous,” said Laurie Butz, YMCA of the Fox Cities Board chair. “His commitment to the Y mission has been the driving force of strengthening our community and building a great staff team during his time at the Y.”
A transition committee has been formed consisting of Board members, community leaders, and YUSA professionals to lead the search for Breider’s successor. Interested parties should send inquires to Sal Cisneros at sal.cisneros@ymca.net.