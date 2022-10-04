MARINETTE–Winsert, a global advanced manufacturer of critical metal parts for Fortune 500 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, announced the acquisition of Alloy Cast Products, Inc. (ACP), an investment casting and machining manufacturer of exotic cobalt alloys headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.
ACP’s experience, manufacturing methods and alloy portfolio are well known in the marketplace and will enhance Winsert’s metal forming capabilities. The acquisition will allow for additional products and services to be offered to the two companies' current and prospective customers.
ACP’s customers will continue to receive the high-quality products that they have become accustomed to.
“I’m confident that the REXALLOY® product line and all other products will be in good hands with Winsert’s increased production capacity and attention to high quality,” said Frank Panico, Alloy Cast Products President. “Winsert brings expanded services that Alloy Cast Products alone could not provide. We have entered this acquisition with great confidence and pleasure knowing that the business is in the very capable hands of Winsert.”
Winsert is an award-winning Wisconsin-based manufacturer and a leading global provider of innovative alloy solutions.
Winsert’s vast alloy portfolio consists of corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant and high-temperature alloys that are designed for various applications within internal combustion engines, power generation, emissions controls, aerospace and industrial valves.
Mark Coduti, Winsert’s President, said, “We are excited to add ACP’s capabilities to the Winsert family. The combining of our advanced machining and vast alloy portfolio with their investment casting capabilities really creates significant opportunities in all the markets we serve. The customers of both Winsert and ACP will benefit from this complimentary acquisition.”