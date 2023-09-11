Twenty five companies, including two organizations from Northeast Wisconsin, have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Wisconsin Innovation Awards.
Roving Blue of Lena and Community Clothes Closet of Menasha are among the finalists. Roving Blue, founded by Marianna “Yana” DeMyer, makes portable products that use ozone to kill bacteria and viruses in water. Community Clothes Closet is a basic needs nonprofit organization located in Menasha, Wisconsin that provides FREE clothing to all people in need.
In total, more than 300 businesses, products, and services from around the state were nominated. The finalists were determined by a panel of 19 statewide industry experts, with winners to be announced at the annual awards ceremony on Oct. 10. Nominations spanned across the state of Wisconsin, representing startups, organizations, and established businesses of all sizes and industries.
More details on the program and event are available at wisconsininnovationawards.com