MANITOWOC—The Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry (WAF) received nearly $194,000 in Wisconsin Fast Forward grant funding to help train and hire entry level employees from diverse backgrounds in sanding/finishing metal castings. The grants are administered by the Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO Sachin Shivaram on Wednesday to tour the company's new training center and foundry and meet with employees whose training was made possible through grant funding.
Like many industries in 2021, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry faced worker shortage and new employee retention challenges, resulting in its on-time delivery rate dropping from 99.6% to 61% and negatively impacting industry supply chain. At one point, the turnover rate of new hires in 2021 was at 100% for the company's Finishing Department. The company's management team recognized the need for new hire training, without burdening experienced employees and adding stress to meet production goals.
With the assistance Fast Forward grant funding, WAF created a dedicated training center and curriculum to provide a learning environment where employees can learn foundry basics, finishing/production skills, reading and understanding customer specifications, including process sheets, and acclimate to the physical demands of the job. At the end of the program, trainees gain transferrable skills and earn a certificate of completion for internal career advancement.
To date, WAF's new hire turnover rate dramatically dropped from 100% to 15%.