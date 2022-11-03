MADISON—Wisconsin Business World — a program of the WMC Foundation — launched its fall essay and innovation competitions for students statewide. Wisconsin Business World hosts the contests in partnership with Wisconsin businesses to engage students on the topics of business, entrepreneurship and the free market.
The essay contest, sponsored by ITU AbsorbTech, is open to students in grades 6-12. Students are tasked with researching the “coolest” thing made in Wisconsin and writing an essay of no more than 1,000 words describing the product and detailing the company’s impact on their employees and their community. Three cash prizes of $500 will be awarded to the top three essays.
Kwik Trip, a leader in vertical integration, manufacturing and customer care, partners with Wisconsin Business World to present the twice-annual Innovation Competition. Students are invited to create a new product idea for the Kwik Trip Convenience Stores. They can enter individually or as a group of no more than three students for a chance to win one of the three $500 cash prizes.
“These competitions are incredible ways to engage with students and demonstrate the impact of Wisconsin’s businesses on local communities,” said Michelle Grajkowski, senior director of Wisconsin Business World. “We want to help raise young Wisconsinites’ awareness of not just the cool things made right here in our state, but also how one business can support their employees, its community, and our state. We also love getting to see the students’ creativity and innovation!"
The submission deadline for both competitions is Dec. 16 at 11:59PM. Essays and innovation projects will be judged by WMC staff. The winners will be announced in spring 2023.
For more information or to enter the competitions, visit www.wmcfoundation.org/wisconsin-business-world/.