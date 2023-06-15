Employers with success in hiring veterans and those looking to expand the number of veterans in their workforce are encouraged to apply for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Vets Ready Employer Initiative.
DWD uses the applications to recognize employers who hire and support veteran employees in their workplaces and also to assist employers in improving their ability to attract and retain veteran talent.
The Vets Ready Employer Initiative will accept applications submitted through June 30, as part of its annual award process for employers that hire and retain veterans, build veteran support systems, and connect with veterans in the community.
“DWD wants to recognize and show appreciation for employers that support and advocate for those who have served our country,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “The Vets Ready Employer Initiative is a wonderful opportunity to showcase employers that prioritize supporting veterans and their families.”
DWD annually recognizes businesses that have gone above and beyond for the veteran workforce. Recognition is given as gold or silver certifications for small, medium, and large businesses. Employers that receive a Vets Ready recognition get promoted to veteran job seekers and community partners in multiple ways.
DWD partners with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Disabled American Veterans, and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce on the Vets Ready Employer Initiative.
Application instructions:
Login to JCW as an employer.
Hover on the “Employers” menu to get the sub-menu.
Click on My Company Information.
Click on Manage “Vets Ready Employer Applications” to begin the application process.
Learn more at the Vets Ready website.