The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, was recognized as the 2022-23 NBA G League Franchise of the Year.
This is the first time the Wisconsin Herd has won the league’s prestigious award since its inaugural season in 2017-18. The team was also awarded 2022-23 Promotion of the Year for the “Be the Light” Black History Month Celebration Platform.
“The Herd is honored to be recognized as Franchise of the Year and to receive the Promotion of the Year award,” said Wisconsin Herd President Steve Brandes. “This is a testament to the hard work our entire team put into making our fifth season our best season yet. We are so thankful to have such an amazing community including our partners and fans. We can’t wait to share this award with you.”
A selection committee comprised of league executives determined the winner of the Franchise of the Year award. All 30 teams were evaluated on the league’s core pillars: Compete with Intensity, Lead with Integrity and Inspire Play.
The Herd experienced significant growth and development last season, as the team saw a 17 percent rise in social media following across all platforms and a 17 percent surge in sponsorship sales for the 2022-23 season. The Herd drew large crowds at Oshkosh Arena playing before an average of 87 percent of capacity for 24 home games, selling out 11 of those contests, and more than doubling the number of sellouts from 2021-22. Wisconsin also set a single-game team attendance record on its fifth annual School Day presented by BMO, welcoming a franchise-best 4,138 fans.
The Herd was also recognized with the Promotion of the Year Award for its “Be the Light” Black History Month Celebration program presented by TDS Telecommunications LLC. The team partnered with artist Patrick “Patcasso” Hunter to paint 12 portraits of 13 influential Black leaders that were sublimated onto the jerseys worn by the Herd during the Feb. 7 game and auctioned off to raise funds for the Harold Lefty Williams DARE2DREAM foundation.
Wisconsin also facilitated a shoe-design workshop in collaboration with STEAM Revolt at Perry Tipler Middle School and displayed the 12 portraits at the UW-Oshkosh Steinhilber Gallery for the month of February. Former NBA player and current TNT analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith received a custom Herd jersey and shared it on “NBA on TNT,” live from their studio.