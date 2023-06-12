The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce has brought on three additional Outreach Coordinators to help engage and support members in the Northeast, Southeast, and Central and Northwest regions of the states.
Outreach Coordinators serve as the brand ambassadors for the chamber in their respective regions by organizing and attending events, finding new and innovative ways for the Chamber to have a presence in the area, and help provide assistance to small businesses owned by individuals who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Areka Nieto has been brought on for the Northeast region of the state. Nieto was born and raised in the Fox Cities and is passionate about community care and making Wisconsin a more inclusive and comfortable place for LGBTQ+ individuals and businesses to call home. Her time in college was expansive for her growth within and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, driving her to seek a career working with and for the community. She is eager and excited to expand the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s reach and impact on Wisconsin.
Kristin Conway will serve the Central and Northwest regions as Outreach Coordinator. Conway graduated from St. Norbert College with degrees in sociology and religious studies. After a brief time in Minneapolis, returned to the Northwoods to be near her family. She has spent her career working for nonprofits and political campaigns. Her most recent experience was as a digital marketing consultant, specializing in maximizing social media campaigns.
Jenna Sterr has joined the Chamber as the Outreach Coordinator for the Southeast region. Sterr grew up in a small town in northern Wisconsin and moved to Milwaukee to attend Alverno College. She quickly fell in love with the city and decided Milwaukee was where she wanted to stay. She has 12 years of experience working in mental health programs where she discovered working with the LGBT community is truly where her passions lie
“Being able to have a presence in all parts of is such a benefit to our members,” said Jason Rae, President & CEO of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber. “We are looking forward to supporting our Outreach Coordinators as they work to continue to make Wisconsin a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”
These positions were funded through the Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program awarded by Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Administration.