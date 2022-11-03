FOND DU LAC, WI — Wisconsin Lighting Lab was named the Business of the Year during Marian University’s 41st Annual Business and Industry Awards, where area businesses are honored for their entrepreneurship, economic development, special achievement, and commitment to community.
Adam Rupp, co-founder and president of Wisconsin Lighting Lab, was featured in November's News & Noteworthy in Insight. Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. (WiLL), specializes in high-output LED lighting, professional-grade light poles and wireless lighting controls. The company has been focused on manufacturing careers exciting through its WiLL Brew Lab — a fully-operational brew room on the Fond du Lac-based company’s Lighting Campus — and WiLLCast, the company’s podcast that Rupp hosts, celebrating Wisconsin culture, technology and manufacturing.
More than 170 individuals from the Fond du Lac area business community gathered at the awards program. The other winners are:
- Community Collaboration Award: St. Vincent de Paul, Solutions Center Shelter, and Drexel Building Supply
- Economic Development Award: Legacy Express, LLC
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Paul Reetz, Integrity Saw & Tool
- International Business Achievement Award: Wisconsin Spice
- Special Achievement Award: KFIZ
In addition, Allen Buechel was posthumously presented with the George Becker Business Spirit Award. Named after George Becker, former president of Giddings & Lewis and a member of Marian University’s Board of Trustees, the award is for an individual, company, charitable organization, or civic group whose good business practices benefit the community.